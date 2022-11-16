Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was gunned down in an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exchange of fire took place in the Hilal Khel areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on the night of November 15-16.

“During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” the ISPR said, adding that the terrorist was actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

The ISPR noted that 33-year-old Naik Taj Muhammad, a resident of Kohat, and 30-year-old Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Malakand, were martyred while fighting gallantly.

Sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the military’s media wing added.

Earlier in November, a Pakistan army soldier embraced martyred in Shakaas area of district Khyber during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The security forces conducted the IBO in Shakaas area of district Khyber. After an intense exchange of fire, a high-profile terrorist named Liaqat Ali aka Shaheen was killed.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem khan, aged 28 years, a resident of Topi, Swabi District, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

A cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered. The ISPR maintained that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthen the military’s resolve.

