Soldier martyred in crossfire with terrorists in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army soldier was martyred in Shakaas area of district Khyber during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the IBO in Shakaas area of district Khyber. After an intense exchange of fire, a high-profile terrorist named Liaqat Ali aka Shaheen was killed.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem khan, aged 28 years, a resident of Topi, Swabi District, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

A cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered. The ISPR maintained that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthen the military’s resolve.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan in Kurram district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi in Kurram district of the KP province.

The Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner with terrorists suffering heavy casualties, the military’s media wing said.

