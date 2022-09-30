Soldier martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan in Kurram district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi in Kurram district of the KP province.

The Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner with terrorists suffering heavy casualties, the military’s media wing said.

It, however, said that during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, aged 27 years and a resident of Chiniot, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said that Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow such activities in the future.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Terror incidents have witnessed a surge recently and on Monday, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the South Waziristan district’s Azam Warsak area during a gunfight with terrorists.

“On 26 September 2022, terrorists fired at a military post in general area Azam Warsak, South Waziristan district,” the ISPR said. “Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 29-year-old Naik Rasheed from Tank and 22-year-old Sepoy Rasool Badhshah from Lower Dir.

A terrorist actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of citizens was also killed, the statement read.

