Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in S. Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in South Waziristan district’s Azam Warsak area on Monday during a gunfight with terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“On 26 September 2022, terrorists fired at a military post in general area Azam Warsak, South Waziristan district,” the ISPR said. “Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 29-year-old Naik Rasheed from Tank and 22-year-old Sepoy Rasool Badhshah from Lower Dir.

Resultantly, a terrorist actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of citizens was killed, the statement read.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the ISPR said.

On Sept 25, two security forces personnel embraced martyrdom in an Improvised Explosive Device explosion in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, the locally made IED blast took place in North Waziristan’s Eesham area, resulting in martyrdom of Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal and Naik Hussain Ahmad.

