Soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in Kech operation: ISPR

KECH: Six terrorists were killed while a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyred during an operation conducted by security forces in the general area of Hoshab, district Kech, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on information regarding the movement of a terrorist group on motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech.

“Security forces immediately cordoned the area and started a search operation to apprehend the terrorists,” the ISPR said, adding that once surrounded, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on security forces.

During the exchange of fire, Hawaldar Hidayatullah – who hailed from Lakki Marwat – embraced martyrdom and Naik Mir Muhammad –who hailed from Waziristan – sustained injuries. However, six militants were killed by the security forces.

The ISPR mentioned that a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces and a large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered.

Earlier on July 23, the security forces killed three and arrested four terrorists, including a key commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a key terrorist commander, along with three other militants, was captured in the first operation. Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in a second operation in North Waziristan district.

