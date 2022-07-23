Three terrorists killed, four arrested in two separate IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed three and arrested four terrorists, including a key commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a key terrorist commander, along with three other militants, was captured in the first operation. Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in a second operation in North Waziristan district.

The security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). “All the terrorists (killed and arrested) were affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group,” the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing added that these terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens.

Earlier on July 13, at least four terrorists were killed by security forces in the Datta Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said “Pakistan army troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movement in the general area, North Waziristan District.”

“During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed,” it said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in North Waziristan tri­bal district have become quite frequent in recent months.

Comments