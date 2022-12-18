Terrorists storm CTD office in Bannu

BANNU: Dozens of terrorists stormed an office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Two security officials sustained injuries following a fierce attack by terrorists on the CTD office in Bannu today. The injured officials were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Sources said that 20 to 25 terrorists launched the attack on the CTD office. After receiving information, heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) rushed to the scene.

READ: SIX POLICEMEN MARTYRED IN LAKKI MARWAT ATTACK

Sources added that the whole area was cordoned off by the LEAs who started a search operation.

The number of casualties could be increased in the exchange of fire between the terrorists and the police officials, said sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that terrorists launched an attack on Bargi police station in the KP’s Lakki Marwat district late Saturday night. Four police officials were martyred and four got injured in the terrorist attack.

READ: CTD KP ARRESTED 768 TERRORISTS IN 2022, SAYS REPORT

The terrorists used rocket launchers and hand grenades to target the police station in Lakki Marwat.

The attackers fled the scene after exchanging heavy gunfire with the police. The bodies and the injured officials were shifted to the local state hospitals.

A heavy police contingent arrived at the police station and launched a search operation in the area.

Comments