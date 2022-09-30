One dead, 14 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu

KOHLU: At least one person was killed and 14 others sustained injuries in a blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu district, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting police.

According to the police, the blast occurred at a shop in Kohlu’s main bazaar, killing one person and injuring 15 people. However, the nature of the explosion is not ascertained yet.

Soon after the incident, Levies and FC personnel rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the Kohlu district hospital. Rescue teams were pulling out people from under the debris after the explosion.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of district hospital said that the condition of several injured was critical. Meanwhile, Security forces cordoned off the area and further investigation was underway.

Earlier in February, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by security forces in Balochistan’s Kohlu district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, on 20 February 2022, security forces conducted a clearance operation on information about presence of terrorists near District Kohlu, Balochistan.

As soon as troops started cordoning the area, terrorists while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire. During heavy exchange of fire, Captain Haider Abbas embraced martyrdom in pursuit of the terrorists, the ISPR said.

