At least 18 injured as van falls into Shikarpur ditch

SHIKARPUR: At least 18 people sustained injuries as a van fell into a ditch on Sukkur-Shikarpur road, ARY News reported.

As per details, the rescue sources said that three among the 18 injured were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

According to police officials, the accident occurred when the brakes of the vehicle failed and resulted in the horrific incident.

In a separate incident, at least three tourists died and 20 others were injured after a vehicle carrying tourists fell into a ditch in the north of Kalam area.

The rescue officials the accident took place in the Pashmal area located in the north of Kalam valley in Swat in which three tourists were killed while 20 were injured.

As per rescue sources, the tourists were traveling back from Kalam and headed towards Mingora during which the accident took place.

In yet another incident last month, at least 29 passengers including women and children suffered multiple injuries after a bus carrying wedding guests skidded off the road in Swat’s Kabal Kotlai on Thursday.

The bus was heading towards Ali Garam from Kabal when it met with an accident, say rescue sources.

After being informed, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kabal Civil Hospital.

The victims with critical injuries were later shifted to Saidu Sharif Central Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.