At least 248 underage drivers arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The traffic police on Wednesday arrested at least 248 underage drivers in the past 24 hours, with chief traffic officer (CTO) warning parents to refrain children from driving vehicles, ARY News reported.

The Lahore traffic police launched a crackdown against underage drivers following a lethal accident on last Saturday, which claimed lives of six members of a family, including two infants and two women.

During the crackdown in the past 24 hours, the police arrested 248 drivers and registered cases against them.

CTO Lahore issued orders to all circle and sector in-charges of the district to take strict action against underage drivers to ensure protection to road users.

He issued instructions for setting up roadblocks at important places to take action against underage drivers. Vehicles and motorcycles being driven by underage drivers should be impounded in police stations and sectors along with issuing tickets, he added.

The chief officer warned the parents that a case will be registered against children instead of challan, urging them not to allow their children to drive

According to the traffic police, 22,000 challans were issued against young drivers this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached near a roundabout, the car driven by a teenage boy rammed into their vehicle.

The young driver reportedly had lost control of his vehicle. According to witnesses, he had been driving rashly, which was a common practice by children of the affluent in the area.

The speeding vehicle hit the victims’ car from the left side. The collision was so intense that the vehicle overturned and was badly damaged.