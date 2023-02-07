At least 25 dead in bus-car collision in Chilas

CHILAS: At least 25 people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger bus collided head-on with a car on Karakoram highway near Kohistan Shatial Chowki in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the passenger bus – carrying 45 passengers – and the car fell into a ravine after colliding near on Karakoram highway near Kohistan Shatial Chowki. The collision resulted in the death of at least 25 passengers.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital. Sources told ARY News that the rescue teams were facing difficulties in rescue operations due to darkness.

Earlier in February, at least 17 persons were killed and one got wounds after a collision between a trawler truck and a passenger bus in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The trawler collided with the passenger bus coming from the opposite side of the road. The initial investigation showed that the accident took place due to the brake failure of the trawler.

The passenger coach was travelling from Lucky Marwat to Peshawar. Women and children are among the deceased travellers.

Comments