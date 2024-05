WASHUK: At least 27 people have been killed after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting police.

The accident occurred due to over speeding, said police adding that women and children were among the deceased. The ill-fated bus was travelling from Turbat to Quetta.

Soon after the incident, the rescue officials reached the site and shifted bodies and the injured to the Basima Civil Hospital.

This is a developing story…