At least 28 injured as bus overturns in Murree

MURREE: At least 28 passengers were injured when their bus overturned at Murree in the wee hours of Friday night, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

The Lahore-bound bus, departing from Murree carrying around 70 travellers, unfortunately, turned turtle on the Murree Expressway.

As a result, 28 passengers suffered injuries who were shifted to the hospital. The identity of the injured remains unknown.

On May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were traveling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.