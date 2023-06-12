At least 9 killed as bus plunges into ravine in AJK

MIRPUR: At least nine people were killed and several others were wounded when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday night, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

According to details, a bus carrying 35 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine in the limits of Narpoth police station in Kotli.

As a result, nine people were killed and scores were injured. The rescue sources said all the passengers were returning to Gujranwala after attending a Urs ceremony Nairian area near Kotli.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Mirpur. Rescue sources said that the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.

In a similar incident reported this year in March, seven members of a family had died when a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Khanpur tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district.

As many as nine members of the same family had been travelling from Khanpur to Rahim Yar Khan when their vehicle plunged into the Abbasia canal near Kot Samaba 86-pul.