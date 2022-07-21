At least 90 dead in recent rain/floods in Balochistan: PDMA

Quetta: At least 90 people have been reported dead in the recent rains and floods in the Balochistan province, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

PDMA reported on Thursday that at least six people died in rain/floods in the province in the last 24 hours.

According to a report, at least 90 people have lost their lives in the devastating rains and flash floods in Balochistan. The deceased include a significant number of children, PDMA reported.

The people who died due to heavy rains and floods included 28 women, 38 men, and 11 children. The deaths occurred mostly in Bolna, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi, PDMA added.

Moreover, at least 62 people were severely injured due to rains and floods and 3128 homes were demolished, the PDMA said.

On July 16, the authority reported that at least 10 people, lost their lives to the recent rains and floods in the Karak and Takht Nusrati Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Also Read: Rains, floods in Karak leave 10 dead: PDMA

The authority also announced to pay an amount of Rs300,000 to the families of the deceased. Moreover, an amount of Rs20 million has been issued for the flood-hit areas and affected people, PDMA said.

Comments