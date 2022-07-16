Rains, floods in Karak leave 10 dead: PDMA

Karak: At least 10 people, lost their lives to the recent rains and floods in the Karak and Takht Nusrati Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to the PDMA, at least 10 people including 4 from Karak and 6 from Takht Nusrati lost their lives due to the recent rains and floods in the area. The deceased included one woman and 5 children, PDMA said.

The authority announced to pay an amount of Rs300,000 to the families of the deceased. Moreover, an amount of Rs20 million has been issued for the flood-hit areas and affected people, PDMA said.

It added that the authority has also organized food supplies and tents for the affected people.

Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan would visit the flood-hit areas today and distribute the checks to the families of the deceased.

The PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had issued warnings of heavy rain and urban flooding across the province on June 3, 2022.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecasted heavy rains in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, Dir, Swat, Malakand, and Tor Ghar.

Similarly, heavy rains were forecasted in Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Mohmand, Karam, Nowshera, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.

