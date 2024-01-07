At least four dead in Haripur car-coach collision

HARIPUR: At least four people dead and eight other injured as car collided with coach in Haripur, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the accident unfolded on the Hazara Motorway near Shah Maqsood, two vehicles from Manshera en route to Lahore.

The collision involved a flying coach, a speeding passenger van, and construction machinery, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving eight individuals injured.

The Rescue 1122 Haripur conducted a one-hour operation, successfully extricating individuals trapped in the vehicles following the collision.

Medical teams on the scene provided initial aid to the injured before shifting them to the Trauma Center Haripur. Three severely injured victims were subsequently transferred to Abbottabad for further medical attention.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Edhi, and Motorway Police played an active role in the rescue operation, working tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the tragic incident.

The dead passengers were identified as Sultan, 25 years old hails from Batgram, Faisal, 42 years old, from Havelian, Shakil, son of Khalil, from Abbottabad, Abdul Qayyum, son of Mir Zaman from Manshera, daughter of Shakil from Abbottabad and Toor Gul, 74 years old, from Abbottabad.

The injured were identified as Israr 60 years old, from Kohat, Sami 27 years old, from Abbottabad, Hussain, 21 years old from Abbottabad, Abdullah son of Shahid, from Abbottabad, Alam Khan 40 years old, from Manshera, Alam Khan 24 years old from Jhangi, Usman, son of Shakil, from Abbottabad and an unidentified person.

Prompt medical assistance was provided to the injured, and efforts are underway to determine the identity of the eighth injured individual.

