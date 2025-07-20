At least nine passengers dead in Thatta, Khairpur accidents

THATTA/KHAIRPUR – At least nine people lost their lives and more than 60 sustained injuries in two separate road accidents reported in Sindh on Sunday, ARY News reported on Sunday, according to rescue and police officials.

In the first incident, a passenger bus overturned near Thatta Bypass, resulting in six fatalities and injuries to 20 others.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The deceased were later transported to Karachi in ambulances, with their bodies being moved to a cold storage facility in Orangi Town.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on the National Highway near Gambat in Khairpur district, a speeding passenger coach overturned, leaving three people dead and more than 40 injured.

Among the injured were women and children, all of whom were taken to Gambat Hospital for medical care. Police confirmed that the condition of at least 15 victims remains critical.

Earlier, in a tragic accident, 26 people died, as a passenger bus carrying wedding guests from Astore, GB, to Chakwal veered off the Thalichi Bridge and plunged into the river.

As per details, a total of 27 people were on board the coaster, with only the bride, Malaika, surviving.

The injured bride was taken to the hospital, and rescue operations are ongoing, with local residents, rescue teams, and police actively participating in the search efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq, confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims were recovered and transferred to the Astore District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. “The accident-stricken vehicle was also retrieved from the river,” he added.