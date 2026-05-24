At least one dead in Philippine building collapse, 21 people missing

ANGELES: At least one person was confirmed dead after a building under construction collapsed ​in the Philippines on Sunday, authorities said, as rescuers scoured ​the rubble for 21 people listed as missing.

Officials said an ⁠investigation had been launched into what caused the collapse of the ​multi-storey building in the city of Angeles, north of the capital, ​Manila.

Rescuers at the scene could be seen clambering over a mound of concrete slabs and mangled steel as they searched for survivors.

They used trained rescue dogs, ​heartbeat detection devices and heavy equipment to sift through the debris.

Authorities said the person confirmed to have died was a 65-year-old Malaysian national ‌whose ⁠body had been recovered from a neighbouring building – a hotel – that had also been affected by the collapse.

Maria Leah Sajili, information officer at the regional Bureau of Fire Protection, told a press briefing that among ​the 21 people ​reported missing, ⁠five people were confirmed trapped.

Two of the five were communicating with rescuers, but the status of the others ​was not immediately clear.

Rescue efforts were continuing, but ​Sajili warned ⁠that operations would become more challenging after dark.

Officials told reporters that planning records showed the building was intended as a nine-storey condo-hotel under the ⁠approved ​permit, but that a swimming pool was ​being constructed on a 10th floor.