Over 50% students between 12-18 given at least one dose: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: More than 50% of students between the ages of 12 and 18 have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine across the country.

The announcement was made by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), on Twitter.

“Alhamdulillah more than half the students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated with at least 1 dose. Total students vaccinated so far exceeds 5.5 million. GB leads the way with 68% and Punjab is second with 62%,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the minister announced that Pakistan has achieved another milestone of vaccinating half the country’s population eligible for coronavirus vaccine with at least one dose.

He tweeted: “Reached important milestone of 50% of country’s eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half it’s eligible population with at least 1 dose. Yesterday was highest vaccination day in Pakistan with 1.7 million doses.”

