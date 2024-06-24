At least three dead in Faisalabad firing

FAISALABAD: A firing incident in Bahmani Wala area of Faisalabad has left three people dead, ARY News reported.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Siddique, 22-year-old Zubair, and 23-year-old Ghaffran.

Police say that the firing was allegedly carried out by a man identified as Atif and his accomplices. The bodies have been shifted to the Rural Health Center by the police.

In a separate incident, at least two died including a woman in Jacobabad firing incident.

Read more: Karachi: Two killed, five injured in separate firing incidents

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Ghari Khairu police station where a man identified as Lal Bakhsh Buledi opened fire on his niece and one other youth and killed them.

The police officials said that the dead bodies have been moved to the nearby hospital and further investigation is underway.

Prior to this, at least three people died including a woman in two firing incidents that occurred in Jacobabad.

The first firing incident occurred near a bus stand in Dodapur police station vicinity which resulted in the killing of two people identified as Rahm Ali and Muhammad Amin.