At least three dead in Karachi bus-rickshaw collision

KARACHI: At least three people were dead in a collision between a bus and a rickshaw near Hub Chowki, Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accident occurred near Hub Chowki where an over-speeding bus collided with a rickshaw and motorcycle resulting in the death of three people including a woman and girl.

On October 11, at least 12 people were dead and 11 others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and van in Khairpur.

According to Deputy Commissioner, the accident occurred in Khairpur where a Sukkur-bound van collided with a car resulting in the death of 12 people.

The administration stated three dead bodies were shifted to Khairpur and nine others to Sukkur hospital whereas 11 other injured were moved to Khairpur hospital.

In a separate incident, at least 13 people, including five women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

The police, in a statement, said the driver lost control over the steering apparently due to a ‘brake failure’. It was around 3.30 pm when the Jhang-bound bus (BBA452) was passing through Kallar Kahar and its driver lost control over the steering due to ‘brake failure’.