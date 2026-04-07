At least two dead in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: At least two attackers were killed, ​and one was seriously injured in an extended gun ‌battle between police and assailants directly outside the building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on ​Tuesday, according to media reports and ​Reuters video.

Reuters video showed police officers pulling ⁠out guns and taking cover as shots rang ​out for at least 10 minutes. One person ​was covered in blood.

Other footage obtained by Reuters showed an apparent attacker moving among parked white police and ​security buses and firing for several ​minutes with an automatic rifle and handgun. Two bodies lay on ‌nearby ⁠streets and grassy areas.

The media reported that two police officers had been injured in the incident, which occurred immediately outside a tower where the Israeli ​consulate is ​located in ⁠Istanbul’s financial district.

Since the Hamas-Israel war began in 2023, a heavily ​armed police presence has been maintained ​in ⁠the area near the Israeli consulate.

A source with knowledge of the matter said there were no ⁠Israeli ​diplomats stationed in Turkey at present.