ATC allows Omar Ayub to meet PTI founder in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday allowed PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan to meet the incarcerated party founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the party candidate for Prime Minister slot Omar Ayub Khan had moved anti terrorism court when he was not allowed to meet PTI founder Imran Khan.

Omar Ayub reached Adiala Jail with the court order after the ATC permitted him to meet former PM Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder Imran Khan is currently in Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated in Toshakhana, Cipher and illegal nikah case.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder named the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan as a candidate for the prime minister (PM) slot.

Omar Ayub Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-18, Haripur by securing 192,948 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Babar Nawaz Khan who bagged 112,389 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 49.88%.