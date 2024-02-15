Omar Ayub Khan named PTI’s candidate for PM slot

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has named the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan as a candidate for the prime minister (PM) slot, said Asad Qaiser on Thursday.

The former prime minister who named Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM on Wednesday said he will announce the name of the party’s candidate for premiership soon.

Talking to newsmen outside Adiala Jail after meeting the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Asad Qaiser said Omar Ayub Khan will be the party’s candidate for the PM slot.

Replying to a question about political contacts for the formation of government in centre, Asad Qaiser said he has been tasked by the party founder for contacts with political parties including, JUI-F, ANP, Aftab Sherpao and others.

The former speaker said the February 8 elections were ‘rigged’ to undermine the mandate of the masses given to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Omar Ayub Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-18, Haripur by securing 192,948 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Babar Nawaz Khan who bagged 112,389 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 49.88%.