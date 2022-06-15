ATC decision in Nazim Jokhio murder case, challenged in SHC

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court’s decision on jurisdiction in Nazim Jokhio murder case has been challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An anti-terrorism court while deciding jurisdiction of the high profile murder case in May transferred it to the sessions court.

A witness of the case Mazhar Junejo Advocate, has filed a petition against the ATC decision.

According to the petition, the anti-terrorism court ignored facts of the case. “The complainant has also joined hands with the accused,” according to the plea.

“The victim was tortured to death, which caused harassment and panic”, the petitioner said. “The accused are very influential and members of assemblies. The case should be transferred again to the ATC with relevant terrorism clauses,” petitioner said.

“Jam Abdul Karim and Jam Awais, should be nominated in the case”, petitioner requested to the high court.

The anti-terrorism court decision was a major relief to PPP lawmakers Jam Abdul Karim and Jam Awais and other suspects in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

However, a decision to exclude names of the PPP members and others from the police challan was not taken by the ATC.

PPP MNA Jam Kareem Jokhio, his brother MPA Jam Awais Jokhio and others were nominated in the case.

In October last year, the family of Nazim Jokhio said that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim Jokhio to death as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Police registered a murder case against PPP MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others. They detained Awais but Jam Kareem left the country and flew to Dubai, only to return later to cast his vote in no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

