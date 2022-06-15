Jamshed Dasti calls on Imran Khan, likely to join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti on Wednesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan where the latter asked him to join the party, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the meeting at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad, Jamshed Dasti has sought PTI tickets for National Assembly and Punjab Assembly from Muzaffargarh.

They said that Dasti will likely join the party once all issues are sorted out.

عمران خان سے سابق رکن قومی اسمبلی جمشید دستی کی ملاقات، عمران خان نے جمشید دستی کو تحریک انصاف میں شمولیت کیلئے گرین سگنل دے دیا، ذرائع کے مطابق جمشید دستی نے مظفرگڑھ کی قومی اسمبلی اور صوبائی اسمبلی کی ٹکٹیں مانگی ہیں، معاملات طے ہونے کے بعد باقاعدہ شمولیت کا اعلان ہوگا! — Abdul Qadir (@AbdulqadirARY) June 15, 2022



It is pertinent to mention here that the Bani Gala residence and KP House have become the centre of political activities for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who has vowed to surprise his political opponents soon after he ended his long march on May 26.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the former prime minister said he will intensify his movement against the political opponents. ‘Will politically fight against opponents at every forum’, he was quoted as saying.

Read More: Imran Khan tasks Babar Awan to see ECP-related legal matters

We will continue our political movement under the boundaries of the land of the law, Imran Khan said.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said he will not accept any ‘lollipop’ and demanded an immediate announcement of general elections in the country.

Comments