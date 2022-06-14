Imran Khan tasks Babar Awan to see ECP-related legal matters

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has tasked Babar Awan to see legal matters related to the Election Commission of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Former SAPM on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan held a meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala to discuss Pakistan’s overall political situation and legal and constitutional matters.

Sources privy to the development said, Imran Khan again expressed his reservations on the ECP and reportedly warned the Election Commission of Pakistan to refrain from becoming a ‘wing’ of a political party.

The former premier alleged that ECP is acting under the directions of a political party which is unacceptable. The former prime minister tasked Babar Awan to look after legal matters related to the ECP and directed him to take legal and constitutional steps.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming by-polls on the 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, Imran Khan said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja is taking ‘directions’ from Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the Kissan Convention in Islamabad, the former prime minister had said the ‘imported government’ is allegedly obeying orders from Washington. He hoped that fresh elections will be announced in the country soon as it is the only solution to the current turmoil.

