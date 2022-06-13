Imran Khan says CEC taking ‘directions’ from Maryam, Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja is taking ‘directions’ from Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Kissan Convention in Islamabad, Imran Khan said the ‘imported government’ is allegedly obeying orders from Washington. He hoped that fresh elections will be announced in the country soon as it is the only solution to the current turmoil.

Criticising ECP, the former prime minister said, the body has lost its ‘impartiality’ and the CEC is taking ‘orders’ from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz and Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in agriculture field, Khan said the sector was prospering at a 4.5pc growth rate during PTI government and added farmers were given market-compatible rates for their crops.

The country’s security will be endangered if the agriculture sector does not improve, Imran Khan said and added that the Russia-Ukraine war created a wheat shortage as the supply change is distributed badly.

He recalled that the price of urea was Rs1700 per sack in the PTI government which now has reached Rs2800 per bag. The rapid increase in production cost has also created problems for the farmers.

Turning his canons to the PML-N-led government, the inflation is increasing with every passing day in the tenure of the present government. The recent fuel, electricity and gas hike has broken the backbone of the masses of the country.

