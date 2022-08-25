ATC grants bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has obtained bail from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case where he is charged under terrorism law for a threatening speech against a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

The ATC approved the interim bail of the PTI chairman until September 01 against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed him to appear before the court again.

The court while barring anyone to arrest Imran Khan in the case, also issued notices to the police and other respondents in the case.

While giving his arguments in the case, Advocate Babar Awan said that magistrate Ali Javed has become a complainant in the case which claimed that three people have been threatened including IG Islamabad, AIG Islamabad and a female magistrate.

“None of the three have become a complainant in the case,” he said and lamented how police registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan.

He argued that PTI chairman threatened the judicial and police officers with legal action and the next day, they have filed a plea against the order of the female magistrate.

Attempt made to arrest head of biggest party through terror laws: Khan

Speaking to media after the hearing, Imran Khan said that an attempt was made to arrest the head of the biggest party through terror laws. “Pakistan is being mocked globally and an impression of banana republic has been created,” he said.

He clarified that he spoke regarding legal action at the Islamabad rally. Khan added that all of them are afraid of the PTI’s force as they are on a winning streak during by-polls. “They are bent on trying for a technical knockout against me to save their skins,” he said.

Earlier in the day, heightened security measures were taken ahead of the arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the anti-terrorism court (ATC). The roads leading to judicial complex were blocked while as many as 400 policemen and personnel of Frontier Corps are deployed at the complex.

The police have also barred media from entering the premises of the ATC.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided to appear before an anti-terrorism (ATC) court for extension in his bail plea after he was charged under ATA for speaking against a judge and Islamabad police officials.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

