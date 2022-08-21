Terrorism case filed against PTI Chief Imran Khan

A case has been filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan under anti-terrorism for threatening Additional Session Judge, ARY News reported.

According to details, an anti-terrorism case has been filed against Imran Khan for using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

Sources say that the text of PTI Chief’s August 20 speech has also been included in the FIR.

Imran Khan, addressing a PTI rally in Islamabad, had said that they would file cases against Inspector General Islamabad Police, Deputy IG Islamabad Police and magistrate Zeba Chaudhry for the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Responding to Imran Khan’s speech Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI Chief should get ready to face the law as he verbally threatened the IG, DIG and Magistrate Islamabad.

He added that the PTI Head will have to answerable for threatening the officers. Pakistan would turn into a jungle if the law does not take its way, Rana added.

Rana added that they cannot let people challenge the writ of the government because it would fan extremism. PTI Cheif, addressing a party rally in Islamabad, said that they would lodge cases against the officers for torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

