‘Get ready to face the law’, Rana Sanaullah warns Imran Khan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Imran Khan should get ready to face the law as he verbally threatened the IG, DIG and Magistrate Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, responding to Imran Khan’s warning to the Inspector General Police, Deputy IG and magistrate Islamabad about lodging cases on them, Rana Sanaullah said that he has threatened government officials. He should get ready to face the law now, he added.

He added that Imran Khan will have to answerable for threatening the officers. Pakistan would turn into a jungle if the law does not take its way, Rana added.

Rana added that they cannot let people challenge the writ of the government because it would fan extremism.

PTI Cheif, addressing a party rally in Islamabad, said that they would lodge cases against the officers for torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

He added that they tortured Shahbaz Gill and tortured him for two days. We would lodge cases on IG, DIG Islamabad, magistrate Islamabad, Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Aurangzeb, he added.

The former premier said that people who think they can stop our revolution by threatening the media are misled. He would hold public gatherings all across the country from tomorrow with the Rawalpindi gathering, he added.

