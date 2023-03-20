ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in judicial complex vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court has granted interim bail to PTI leaders Asad Umar, Raja Khurram, Ali Nawaz, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari and Shehzad Waseem in vandalism at the judicial complex during Imran Khan’s court appearance, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the PTI leaders appeared before ATC judge Raja Jawad along with the legal team.

Cases were registered against the PTI leaders Asad Umar, Raja Khurram, Ali Nawaz, Murad Saeed and Shehzad Waseem in CTD police station, while Zulfi Bukhari was booked in Golra police station case.

The judge remarked that the 2-week interim bail is granted to PTI leaders so that they can fast in Ramadan with ease.

The PTI counsel Babar Awan told the court that he is filing new bail pleas in the court, at this the judge said once the court hear the old pleas then the new bail pleas will be filed.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

