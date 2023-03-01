Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked for vandalism at judicial complex

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Wednesday registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance, ARY News reported.

A case was registered against the PTI leaders and dozens of workers under Section 353/7 of the ATA and other provisions.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

The FIR maintained that spokesperson added that government property was damaged at the judicial complex. “Armed PTI workers threatened to kill police officials and others at judicial complex,” it added.

‘Rana vows to arrest Imran Khan’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others would be arrested in a case registered against the vandalism at the Judicial Complex Islamabad during appearance of the former premier.

In a statement, the interior minister claimed that the ‘attack’ on Judicial Complex Islamabad was planned by Imran Khan for seeking “favourable decisions” from the court.

Referring to PTI Chairman, Rana Sanaullah said that a person – who is accused of foreign funding and stealing gifts from Toshakhana – along with armed group tried to hold the entire judicial system hostage.

The minister further said that the persons involved in the attack on the judicial complex were being identified through CCTV footages. “Imran Khan among other party leaders would be arrested,” he said, adding that no leniency will be shown under any circumstances.

