Imran Khan gets interim bail in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s interim bail in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard Imran Khan’s plea and granted interim bail in the case till March 9.

The bail comes hours after a local court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chief in the Toshakhana case. Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal issued the arrest warrant.

The court issued an arrest warrant of Imran and adjourned further proceedings of the case till March 7.

Earlier in the day, the former chairman secured interim bail in two different cases — the prohibited funding and terror cases — after he arrived at the judicial complex in Islamabad to attend hearings of the cases.

The special judge central Rakhshanda Shaheen announced the reserved verdict on the bail before arrest plea of Khan.

The Federal Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

In another case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan secured interim bail from an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in a case related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas announced the verdict after the former premier appeared before the judge amid tight security for nearly after four months as he was recovering from the bullet wounds.

The interim bail of Imran Khan was approved till March 9 against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

Cases were also registered against PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

