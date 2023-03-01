ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in judicial complex vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court has granted interim bail to PTI leader Shehzad Wasim and Raja Khurram Nawaz in vandalism at the judicial complex during Imran Khan’s court appearance, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail plea and accepted the interim bail plea against two surety bonds worth Rs 1lac each.

Both the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shehzad Wasim and Raja Khurram Nawaz had filed the interim bail petition in ATC.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

