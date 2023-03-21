ATC grants interim bail to Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two cases

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court has granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in state affairs involvement and violence case till April 10, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the cases against the PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The judge asked what allegations are made in the FIR. At this, the PTI leader counsel Ali Bukhari replied that the protest was carried out on the orders of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas said that the court will see who conspired and who ordered the protest.

The counsel asked to give a later date for a court appearance as we have many cases pending.

Furthermore, the ATC judge granted interim bail till April 10.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

