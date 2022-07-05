ATC grants physical remand of KU attack accused

KARACHI: Police produced an alleged facilitator of the Karachi University suicide attack in anti-terrorism court (ATC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chinese teachers of the Confucius Institute were targeted in the suicide bombing that killed four people.

Police produced alleged facilitator and master-mind of the attack, Dad Bakhsh, in the court today and sought his physical remand for further investigation.

The ATC granted physical remand of the accused to police till July 16.

According to police, the suspect has been Karachi commander of the outlawed outfits the BLA and BLF. “He is the master mind of the suicide attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University,” police claimed.

“The accused was also facilitating attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi,” police said.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested the accused on Monday.

The suicide attack killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi.

The blast was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.

The footage showed the suspected suicide bomber reaching the department in an auto-rickshaw and then standing at a distance when another burqa-clad woman, who was already standing there approaches her, communicates something and woman hands over a bag.

