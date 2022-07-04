CTD arrests key accused in KU blast case

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested an important accused in the Karachi University suicide blast that targeted Chinese teachers, ARY News reported.

In a major development, in the KU blast case, the CTD with the help of technical assistance and other evidence arrested key accused in the case.

Initial interrogation from the accused has been completed, the CTD said.

The suicide blast killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi. The blast was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.

Read more: Karachi blast: CCTV footage shows alleged suicide bomber

The footage showed the suspected suicide bomber reaching the department in an auto-rickshaw and then standing at a distance when the other burqa-clad woman, who was already standing there approaches her, communicates something and woman hands over a bag.

Earlier, investigators prepared a sketch of an alleged female facilitator in the Karachi University suicide blast.

According to details, the sketch has been prepared by experts with the help of eyewitnesses and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have appealed to the citizens to help them find the woman.

Comments