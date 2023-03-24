Zaman Park Rioting: ATC grants post-arrest bail to 93 PTI workers

LAHORE: The anti-terrorism court has granted post-arrest bail to 93 PTI workers in the Zaman Park Riots case, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the ATC heard the post-arrest bail pleas of more than 100 PTI workers.

The ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar announced the verdict and granted post-arrest bail to 93 PTI workers

The court dismissed the bail pleas of nine other PTI workers who allegedly had weapons and a petrol bomb.

Read more: ZAMAN PARK RIOTING: ATC SENDS 98 PTI WORKERS TO JAIL

Earlier, an Anti-terrorism Court sent 98 arrested workers of PTI on 14 days’ judicial remand to jail in Zaman Park rioting case.

The court sent the accused to jail for identification parade. Police had arrested 98 PTI workers under the charges of rioting, violence against police and burning cars and other vehicles.

The Punjab police broke into Imran Khan’s residence. The police arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable got injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

Comments