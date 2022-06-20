ATC grants PTI leaders interim bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore granted interim bails until June 28 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in another case pertaining to violence during the party’s May 25 Islamabad long march, ARY News reported.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.

The PTI leaders granted interim bail include PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Andeeb Abbas and others.

Subsequently, the court approved the PTI leaders pre-arrest bail till June 28 and directed them to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

In a separate case on Friday, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders’ bail until June 28, 2022.

n June 10, anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 17 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Yasmin Rashid.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others have been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March

Comments