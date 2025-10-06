ATC issues arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and Waqas Akram in Sangjani rally case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Zartaj Gul in the Sangjani rally case, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra ordered that the three leaders be arrested and produced before the court.

The court also rejected Omar Ayub’s plea for exemption from appearance, observing that none of the accused had appeared even once during the proceedings.

PTI leaders were represented in court by advocates Sardar Masroof, Amna Ali, and Murtaza Turi. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 20.

Earlier in July, an anti-terrorism court in Sargodha issued arrest warrants for 57 named accused, including prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, in May 9 riots case.

As per details, among those named in the warrants are Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, former MNA Rana Bilal Ijaz, and MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha.

During the hearing at the Sargodha City police station case, witness testimonies were completed, according to PTI’s counsel, Jawad Mazhar Dhon.

However, no accused appeared in court for the final arguments, prompting the court to issue arrest warrants for all named individuals due to their absence. The hearing was adjourned until the following day, with further proceedings pending.