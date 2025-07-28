Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders in May 9 case

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court in Sargodha issued arrest warrants for 57 named accused, including prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, in May 9 riots case, ARY News reported.

As per details, among those named in the warrants are Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, former MNA Rana Bilal Ijaz, and MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha.

During the hearing at the Sargodha City police station case, witness testimonies were completed, according to PTI’s counsel, Jawad Mazhar Dhon.

However, no accused appeared in court for the final arguments, prompting the court to issue arrest warrants for all named individuals due to their absence. The hearing was adjourned until the following day, with further proceedings pending.

It is worth mentioning here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) lifted the stay order on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s investigation into alleged rigging in the NA-18 Haripur constituency, won by opposition leader Omar Ayub.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar issued a written order, disposing of the petition. The court directed the ECP to hear both parties before proceeding with the inquiry and to make a decision in accordance with the law.

Omar Ayub had challenged the Election Commission’s action and the July 10 order to investigate rigging in NA-18 Haripur.

Former Chief Justice Aamir Farooq had issued a stay order on the Election Commission’s action. The court had sought responses from the Election Commission, the NA-18 Returning Officer, the District Returning Officer and Babar Nawaz Khan.