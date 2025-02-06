Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders indicted in Rana Sana house attack case

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad has indicted four senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with attack on house of PM advisor Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on May 9, enraged PTI protestors gathered outside the house of Rana Sanaullah and ‘pelted stones.’

The court issued the charges in absentia, as the four accused including Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shozab, and Fawad Chaudhry, were not present during the hearing and the case has been adjourned until February 8.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking post-arrest bail in several May 9 cases registered against him.

The PTI founder maintained in the plea that he was in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in Islamabad on May 9 and had nothing to do with the violence on the day. Imran Khan termed the cases against him as an act of ‘political revenge’.

Imran Khan told the court that he has been subjected to ‘political victimization’ and facing several ‘fabricated’ cases for two years, requesting the court to approve his post-arrest bail.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.