ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and other party leaders in two arson cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ATC judge Abher Gul Khan issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chairman and other party leaders including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Hassan Ullah Niazi.

READ: ECP to indict PTI chairman, others on July 11 in contempt case

The arrest warrants were issued for their continuous absence in the hearings of the two arson cases – 23/366 (Model Town police station) and 23/1078 (Naseerabad police station).

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) apprised the court that the accused PTI leaders were allegedly involved in torching Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Model Town office and a container in Qilla Chowk.

He said that the accused are hiding somewhere and avoiding to appear in the hearings. The IO pleaded with the ATC to issue arrest warrants for the accused.

Read: PTI chief booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case

The ATC judge accepted the plea and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chairman and other party leaders.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister secured an extension in interim bail in six cases registered against him in Islamabad.

The PTI chief appeared before the Islamabad court in six cases registered against Karachi Company police station, PS Secretariat, Ramana police station and Tarnol police station.

Later, the court extended interim bail of the former prime minister in six cases until July 4.

The PTI chief had been facing over 100 cases under different charges in the country.