PTI chairman’s interim bail extended in six cases

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister on Monday secured an extension in interim bail in six cases registered against him in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief appeared before Islamabad court in six cases registered against at Karachi Company police station, PS Secretariat, Ramana police station and Tarnol police station.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge asked PTI chief’s lawyer Salman Safdar, when do you want to join the investigation. “We want to join the investigation today at this court building,” Safdar replied to the judge.

I don’t have the power to order the PTI chief to join the investigation in this building.

Later the court extended interim bail of the former prime minister in six cases until July 4.

The PTI chief had been facing over 100 cases under different charges in the country.