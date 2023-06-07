PTI chief booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister has been booked in the murder case of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, ARY News reported.

Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot dead on Tuesday at Airport Road in Quetta. Law enforcement agencies have gathered evidence from the crime spot.

The case has been registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

The deceased lawyer was pursuing a treason case against the former prime minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar on Tuesday held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman ‘responsible’ for murder of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Addressing a press conference, the special assistant pointed out that the Supreme Court (SC) lawyer was pursuing a treason case against former prime minister, which according to him was reaching its conclusion in the next few hearings.

Ataullah Tarar alleged that the PTI chief “got the lawyer killed to protect himself from the treason case”. “The blood of Abdul Razzaq will not go waste as a murder case will be registered against the PTI chief,” he added.