PTI chief responsible for murder of Advocate Abdul Razzaq: Ata Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar on Tuesday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ‘responsible’ for murder of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was shot dead earlier today, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the special assistant pointed out that the Supreme Court (SC) lawyer was pursuing a treason case against former prime minister, which according to him was reaching its conclusion in the next few hearings.

Ataullah Tarar alleged that Imran Khan “got the lawyer killed to protect himself from the treason case”. “The blood of Abdur Razzaq will not go waste as a murder case will be registered against the PTI chief,” he added.

“It’s unfortunate that Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed near the Quetta Airport Road by two armed motorcyclists whose faces were hidden,” the special assistant added.

Ataullah Tarar further said that Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was gunned down in broad daylight and promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder, terming the killing “murder of the law”.

“In the treason case, you [Imran Khan] have violated the Constitution by dissolving the assemblies and committed treason,” he said, adding: “You will have to come and attend every hearing and also surrender if ordered by the court,” he asserted.

The special assistant added that the Balochistan government and law enforcement agencies had been directed to probe the killing and leave no stone unturned in the investigation.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, was shot dead in Quetta at Almo Chowk when unidentified individuals opened fire.

Soon after the incident, the law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene and cordoned off the crime scene. They also gathered evidence from the crime spot.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the killing and sought a report from IGP Balochistan. He also directed authorities concerned to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.