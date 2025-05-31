Cop martyred as ATC judge attacked in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A police officer was martyred, and two others were critically injured when unidentified gunmen attacked the security squad of an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge on the Khairpur-Larkana road, ARY New reported.

According to police reports, the incident occurred as the judge was traveling from Sukkur to Larkana in a vehicle accompanied by the security team. The assailants opened fire on the squad’s mobile van, martyring police officer who was identified as Maqbool Sheikh, while the injured officers, Iqbal Milano and Sagheer Ahmed, sustained severe wounds.

The martyred and injured personnel, all from Larkana, were immediately shifted to a hospital in Larkana for treatment.

SSP Khairpur Sardar Hassan Niazi, accompanied by a heavy police contingent, arrived at the scene to oversee the situation.

The attackers managed to flee, and an investigation is underway to determine whether the incident was a targeted attack or related to a robbery attempt.

SSP Niazi confirmed that the ATC judge remained unharmed, though the squad came under direct attack.

Last year, a sessions judge in Kohistan sustained bullet injuries as he was shot by unknown assailants on ‘personal enmity’.

According to police, Session Judge Kohistan Frid Khan was targeted due to family enmity. The police said that the sessions judge sustained two bullets in his legs and he was shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, Session Judge Kohistan Frid Khan Firing was targeted outside the mosque in in his ancestral village Chhoher Sharif.

Superintendent of Police (SP)Haripur said that five suspects were nominated in the case.