ATC Quetta strikes down terrorism case against Akhtar Mengal

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta on Friday quashed a terrorism case registered against Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief and former Balochistan chief minister Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal.

Judge Muhammad Ali Mubeen announced the reserved verdict, declaring the terrorism FIR against Mengal invalid.

The case was registered in connection with a political rally held at Shahwani Stadium in Quetta in 2025.

Mengal’s legal team, including advocates Sajid Tareen and Agha Hassan Baloch, challenged the case and argued before the court that the terrorism charges were unlawful.

According to the defence, the FIR, registered as No. 83/2025, was related to a rally organised in Quetta demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leadership.

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The court announced its decision after hearing arguments from advocate Sajid Tareen. BNP Central Information Secretary and Supreme Court advocate Agha Hassan Baloch was also present during the hearing.